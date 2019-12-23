|
|
William P. Brennan 1949 - 2019
Beloved Husband of Kathleen
MEDWAY, MA/UTICA, NY - William (Bill) Paul Brennan, 70, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
Bill was born on June 10, 1949, in Utica, the son of Lillian R. Brennan. He was a graduate of UFA, State University of New York at Albany and earned a Master's of Education Degree at Lesley University.
On May 19, 1991, Bill married Kathleen Farley in Whitinsville, MA, a union of 28 years.
Prior to retirement, he was employed with LifeLine in Framingham, MA, as the Call Center Manager.
Bill is beloved and remembered by his family and friends for his affability and rich sense of humor. His pastimes in retirement were rooting for his favorite sports teams, bragging about his daughters and granddaughter and exploring New England with the love of his life. He has been a steadfast supporter of the Bowdoin College volleyball team for the past decade, during and after his daughter Ellie's years on the team. Bill was an avid reader and enthusiast of American history and local craft beer.
Surviving besides his wife, Kathleen, is his mother, Lillian Brennan, New Hartford; daughters, Erin (Keith) Duffy Forward, CA and Ellie Brennan, MA; granddaughter, Elizabeth Forward; mother-in-law, Bernadette Farley, NJ; brothers-in-law, John (Dennis Wilson) Farley, MD and Dennis (Jean) Farley, NJ; nieces and nephew, Kevin, Colleen and Bridget Farley; cousins, John (Patricia) Douglas, James (Gertrude) Brennan, Gary (Susan) Holmes, Patricia (Warren) Cole, Daniel (Karen) Holmes, Loretta Brennan, Michael (Harriet) Brennan, Ellen Douglas and their children.
Bill was predeceased by aunts, Sister Rose Ellen Brennan and Anna Douglas; uncles, James and Leo Brennan; and cousin, Brian Douglas.
In keeping with the family's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral service. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a later date in Medway, MA.
Remembrances in Bill's name may be made to Cardiac Rehab, c/o The Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect St., Milford, MA 01757.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019