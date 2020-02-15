|
|
William P. Carbone 1952 - 2020
FRANKFORT – William "Billy" P. Carbone, 67, passed away on February 7, 2020, as the result of a house fire.
He was born on March 14, 1952, in Utica, the son of the late Peter and Victoria (Rodzinka) Carbone. Billy was a graduate of Frankfort Schuyler Central School. He was an accomplished musician, playing in various bands in New York and Florida.
He is survived by the Luther, Carbone, DiCesare, Bruno, Castellano, Sykes, Comito, Rodzinka, Voelker, Balio, Flisnik, Trent and Padula families, as well as many cousins and cherished friends, including John Salamone, Tom Karas, Tony Balio, Maryann McDonough and cousins, Laura and Paul Longeretta. He was predeceased by his parents; many cousins; aunts and uncles, and especially Dominic and Sadie Carbone, who were like parents to him.
In keeping with Billy's wishes there will be no public visitation or funeral services. Graveside Services will be in the spring, at the convenience of the family, in Calvary Cemetery, Utica.
Remembrances in Billy's name may be made to a .
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020