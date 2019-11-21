The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
Heintz Funeral Service Inc
408 Herkimer Rd
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 797-5552
William P. Christiansen

William P. Christiansen Obituary
William P. Christiansen 1936 - 2019
DEERFIELD - William P. Christiansen, 83, of Deerfield, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
William was born in Utica on July 16, 1936, a son of the late William and Lena (Miani) Christiansen. He was raised locally and was a graduate of Whitesboro High School. On April 4, 1959, at St. Peter's Church, N. Utica, William was united in marriage to Elizabeth Sinker. For many years until his retirement he was employed with General Electric Co. William was a member of American Legion Post 229 and the Eagles Club. He was a parishioner of St. Peter's Church, where he held tight to his Catholic religion attending Mass weekly. Throughout his life, Bill always enjoyed golfing, softball and bowling and most of all, he loved to hate the Yankees. Most important, Bill cherished family get togethers, especially to play cards and looked forward to Sunday afternoon calls from his brother, John.
William is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his daughter, Judith Christiansen, Utica; his son and daughter-in-law, William and Theresa Christiansen, Whitesboro; a granddaughter, Amy Christiansen; two great- grandchildren, Ryan and Leah; two sisters, Joanmarie Sokolowski and husband, Thomas, Utica and Mary Dunham, Bardonia, NY; five brothers, John and wife, Carol, NC, Kenneth and wife, Ellen, NH, Richard and wife, Mary, N. Utica, Joseph and wife, Ellen, Utica and Peter and friend, Marge, Utica; in-laws, Norma Christiansen, Marcy, Roger and Linda Nowak, Depew, NY and Linda Sinker, Utica. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
William was predeceased by a great-granddaughter, Faith; two brothers, James and Douglas; three brothers-in-law, Philip Sinker, William Sinker and Gary Dunham; and two nephews, Frank Christiansen and Joshua Christiansen.
Mr. Christiansen's funeral will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:00 at St. Peter's Church, N. Utica. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus and Casimir Cemetery, Whitesboro. Calling hours at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica are Friday (TODAY) from 4-7.
Those so wishing may make donations to Roswell Park Cancer Institute.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
