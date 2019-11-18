|
William P. Spatuzzi 1937 - 2019
UTICA - William P. Spatuzzi, 82, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019.
William was born in Utica, on August 5, 1937, a son of the late William and Helen (Mierzwa) Spatuzzi. William served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954-1958. At one time, he was employed with American Hard Wall and later with Utica Municipal Housing Authority. Throughout his life, William always had a fondness for dogs.
William is survived by a sister, Jean Kinsella, of Utica; two brothers, Robert Spatuzzi and wife, Patricia, of Utica and Gary Spatuzzi and wife, Maureen, of Utica; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours for Mr. Spatuzzi will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 4-6, at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica, with a funeral service to be held at 6:00.
Those so wishing may make donations to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society in William's name.
On line messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019