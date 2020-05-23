William "Bill" Proni, Jr. 1946 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - William Proni, Jr., 74, of New Hartford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, Utica.
He was born on March 5, 1946, in Austria, a son of the late William and Mary (Lesjka) Proni. Bill served his country with dedication and honor in the United States Air Force with a tour of duty in Thailand. Later he served in the Army Reserves with the Elihu Root United States Army Reserve Center, Utica, retiring after 20 years of service.
On September 13, 1969, at St. Stanislaus Church, Utica, Bill was united in marriage to the love of his life, Marilyn Pokucinski, a blessed union of over 50 years.
Mr. Proni was employed with CSX Railroad, Selkirk, NY, as a Chief Dispatcher, retiring in 2006 after 36 years of dedicated service.
William was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church, New Hartford and active in the New York Mills Seniors and Whitestown Seniors. He also was a steadfast member of BPOE Lodge #1439, Herkimer, where he was a Past Exalted Ruler, Past State Vice President, NYS Sgt. at Arms and Trustee, among other positions. His enthusiasm led to attendance at many state and national Elks conventions and local events.
He was a loving husband and father who cherished the time he spent with his family and had an immense passion for golfing and the Boilermaker. He also enjoyed gardening, bowling, animals and volunteering at the annual Herkimer Elks car show.
William is survived by his wife, Marilyn Proni, of New Hartford; a son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Frederick and Terrie Proni, of Hickory, NC; and a sister and brother-in-law, Rose and Jack Lynch, of Ilion. He also leaves a nephew, Paul Lynch (Marcia), of Ilion; a niece, Lindsay Jordan (Robert), of New York Mills; and great-nieces and a great-nephew. He was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Maria Demetzensky; his sister, Marylou Davis; and his brother, Michael Proni.
Because of CDC restrictions due to the Covid 19 Virus, services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Bishop & Martyr Cemetery, Whitesboro.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the New Hartford Volunteer Fire Department, whose dedication and support have been unsurpassed.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 23 to May 24, 2020.