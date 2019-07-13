|
William R. Capanna 1926 - 2019
CLINTON - William R. Capanna, 92, of Clinton and formerly of New Hartford, died on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Lutheran Care.
He was born on December 8, 1926, in New Hartford, a son of the late Liberato and Guilia Falone Capanna. William was educated locally and graduated from Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MA, as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. He served in the United States Navy from 1944 to 1946. In 1947, William married Jean March and she died on June 18, 2015. He worked as a Nurse Anesthetist at Faxon Hospital and Sunset Anesthetist Group for over 35 years.
William was a member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church and the Ziyara Shriners. With his free time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his children, William Capanna and his wife, Joan, of CT, Deborah Coyle and her husband, Dr. Thomas, of OH and John Capanna, of VA; grandsons, Dr. Michael Coyle and his companion, Dr. Stephanie Bjork, of MA and Andrew Coyle and his wife, Devika, of NJ; great-granddaughters, Evelyn and Nora; and a nephew, Peter Yarosz. He was predeceased by his siblings, Lillian Meyers and Guido Capanna.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lutheran Care for all the special care and comfort given to William.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Stockbridge Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.
A memorial donation can be made to either MVhealthsystem.org/donate or to shrinershospitals forchildren.org/shc/donate in memory of William.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 13 to July 14, 2019