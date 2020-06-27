William R. Jones 1946 - 2020
REMSEN - William R. Jones, 74, of Black Hollow Road, passed away on June 25, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Utica, on June 18, 1946, a son of William C. and Gladys Joslin Jones. He attended Remsen High School and married Kathleen Burns on April 11, 1964 in Remsen. She died on June 19, 2006. He operated the family dairy farm for many years as well as drove truck for Hastings-Fisher Fuels. For 10 years, he drove bus for Central Coach Lines. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman.
Surviving are his children, Laurie and Chris Ricci, Boonville, Lisa Schrader, FL, Billy and Pennie Jones, TN and Scott and Amy Jones, Barneveld; grandchildren, Kayla Thompson, Brandie Schrader, Cory and Katelynn Schrader, Adam and Andrew Jones, Jessica Henington, Daniel Bellinger, Jr. and Rebecca Stanko; great-grandchild, Cayden Schrader; and sisters, Liz Jones, Poland, Garrie Jones and Debbie Jones, both of Remsen. He was predeceased by a grandson, Cameron Thompson.
William's family would like to thank Dr. Win, as well as Judy and the nursing staff at Hospice, for all the care and compassion shown to them and their Dad.
A Graveside Service will be held on June 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Fairchild Cemetery, Remsen. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, 1470 Middlesettlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13471.
Arrangements are by Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, Remsen.
For an online message of sympathy go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com.
REMSEN - William R. Jones, 74, of Black Hollow Road, passed away on June 25, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Utica, on June 18, 1946, a son of William C. and Gladys Joslin Jones. He attended Remsen High School and married Kathleen Burns on April 11, 1964 in Remsen. She died on June 19, 2006. He operated the family dairy farm for many years as well as drove truck for Hastings-Fisher Fuels. For 10 years, he drove bus for Central Coach Lines. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman.
Surviving are his children, Laurie and Chris Ricci, Boonville, Lisa Schrader, FL, Billy and Pennie Jones, TN and Scott and Amy Jones, Barneveld; grandchildren, Kayla Thompson, Brandie Schrader, Cory and Katelynn Schrader, Adam and Andrew Jones, Jessica Henington, Daniel Bellinger, Jr. and Rebecca Stanko; great-grandchild, Cayden Schrader; and sisters, Liz Jones, Poland, Garrie Jones and Debbie Jones, both of Remsen. He was predeceased by a grandson, Cameron Thompson.
William's family would like to thank Dr. Win, as well as Judy and the nursing staff at Hospice, for all the care and compassion shown to them and their Dad.
A Graveside Service will be held on June 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Fairchild Cemetery, Remsen. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, 1470 Middlesettlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13471.
Arrangements are by Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, Remsen.
For an online message of sympathy go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.