William R. Lallier 1940 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - William R. Lallier, 79, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020 at the Abraham House, Rome.
He was born on January 24, 1940 in Utica, a son of the late Sylvester and Kathaleen Mulligan Lallier and was a graduate of New Hartford High School.
Bill served with the U.S. Army and was assigned to The Old Guard at Ft. McNair in Washington, D.C.
His working career began at Mohawk Containers and culminated with his retirement in 2000 from Special Metals as head shipper and receiver after 34 years of service.
Bill loved music and performed for many years in bands with his brothers, Ronald and Gordon, as well as Jack McCabe, Lee Buck, Ed Manley and Pat Morreal. They offered memorable entertainment performing as The Circle "L" Boys, The Lally-Airs and as The Original Moon Lighters.
He was a member of St. John The Evangelist Church, the Loyal Order of the Moose, American Legion Post 1376 and La Societe Des 40 Hommes Et 8 Chevaux.
At one time, he was married to the former Cynthia Tykinski.
Bill is survived by his devoted companion of 37 years, Margaret Huebner; his daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and William Corcoran and their sons, Michael and William; his son and daughter-in-law, William R., II and Vicki Lallier; his brother and his companion, Gordon Lallier and Penny Marchitelli; his sister-in-law, Rose Lallier; Margaret's children, Richard and Sue, Wesley, Pamela and Roger and Van; and many additional grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother, Ronald; and his infant sister, Rosemary.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, January 19 from 1-3 at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit, with services following at 3:00. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Utica.
Please consider donations in Bill's name to either the Abraham House (www.theabrahamhouse.org), 1235 Kemble St., Utica, 13501 or the (). Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
To view Bill's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020