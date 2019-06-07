Home

William R. "Bill" Stetson
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY - William R. "Bill" Stetson, 41, of Main St., passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 4, 2019.
Services will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 3 PM from the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E, Main St., Waterville. Friends are invited and may call on hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Stockwell Cemetery.
www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 7 to June 8, 2019
