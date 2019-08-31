|
William Renwick Hamilton, Jr. 1929 - 2019
NAPERVILLE, IL - William Renwick Hamilton, Jr., was born on January 19, 1929 in Little Falls to the late William Renwick Hamilton Sr. and Beatrice Hamilton. He passed away on August 12, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Joan Hamilton; daughter, Susan Hamilton; and sister, Shirley Von Klemperer.
William graduated from Cornell University in 1952. He enjoyed the glee club and was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. After graduation, he joined the Airforce, received his pilot's license and served in the Korean War. He married Joan Hamilton, started a family and moved to Naperville, IL, in 1967, where he spent the rest of his life. He traveled the world as a mechanical engineer in the railroad industry, his childhood passion. He then ran his own consulting business and became Vice President of Operations of two large manufacturing companies. Once retired, he continued to keep himself busy working with his wife doing part-time accounting for the local college and enjoying his grandchildren. His passions were reading and classical music and he had a gift for talking to people with a knack for making friends anywhere he ended up.
He is survived by his sister, Jean Mulford; son, Robert Hamilton (Corrinne); grandchildren, Bradley Hamilton, Kyle Hamilton, Derrick Keveloh, Reese Hamilton, Myranda Thompson and Shaelynn Thomspon.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019