William Richard Miller 1931 - 2020

FRANKLIN SPRINGS - William Richard Miller, 89, passed away on June 24, 2020 at Lutheran Care.

He was born in Clinton, NY, on March 5, 1931, a son of the late Archie and Lillian (Sprinkle) Miller. Bill attended local schools and served in the US Air Force during the Korean War and continued his military service in the Reserves. He was united in marriage to Jane Clipston on August 1, 1953 at St. James Episcopal Church, Clinton. Bill retired from Special Metals Corp. He was a member of St. James Episcopal Church and a past member of the Helmuth-Ingalls American Legion Post #232. Bill could always be found puttering in his garage.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years, Jane Miller; two sons and a daughter-in-law, William E. and Penny Miller, of Franklin Springs and James L. Miller, of Clark Mills; two grandchildren and their spouses, Michelle and Terry Wright, of Oriskany and Kevin and Ayla Miller, of Maine; two great-granddaughters, Violet and Teagan; sister, Betty Moylan, of Delhi; brother, Richard Miller, of Eaton; sisters-in-law, Peggy Miller, Kay Green and Cecilia Angier; brother-in-law, Earl Clipston; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Russell and Robert Miller; a sister, Beverly Miller; and in-laws, Frank Green, Charles Angier and Elizabeth Goodson.

All are invited to call on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, 35 College St., Clinton. Private services will be held for the family with burial in Sunset Hill Cemetery.

Please consider donations in Bill's memory to St. Jude's.

Please wear a mask and respect our current 25% capacity restrictions.



