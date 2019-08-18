|
|
William Richard Moffett 1941 - 2019
HAMILTON, NY/SIMI VALLEY, CA - Richard Moffett, 77, of Simi Valley, CA, formerly of Hamilton and Syracuse, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, while visiting Berlin, Germany.
He was born November 5, 1941, in Rochester, a son of the late Rev. Lloyd Van Cleve Moffett and Gertrude Gustin Moffett. He was a graduate of Syracuse High School and attended St. Lawrence University. He served his country in the United States Army.
Richard was united in marriage to Karenlee Elizabeth Cichetti on May 22, 1971, in Rochester. Mr. Moffett was a corporate and airline senior captain until his retirement. Richard was a member of Alpha Tau Omega National Fraternity, Rotary of Simi Sunrise, California, and the Society of the Cincinnati.
Surviving are his wife, Karen; his sister, Virginia Gioia; his children, T.J. and Brandi (Wismann) Moffett, and Kristin and Jim Corrigan; four grandchildren, Jonas and Ronan Moffett, and Gemma and Elle Corrigan; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 2 PM from the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY 13346, followed by interment with military honors in Woodlawn Cemetery, Hamilton, NY.
Friends are invited and may call Saturday from Noon to 2 PM, prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Contributions in Richard's memory may be made to a .
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online, go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2019