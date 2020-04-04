|
|
William Richard Schmalz 1927 - 2020
WHITESBORO - William Richard Schmalz, 92, passed away into the hands of the Lord in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family on April 2, 2020.
William was born in Utica, on June 17, 1927, to Henry Schmalz and Kathleen Agen Schmalz. He was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. A Navy veteran, Bill proudly served his country during World War II. Following his service, he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Clarkson University. On August 12, 1950, he married Dorothy (Springer) Schmalz and they shared 68 loving, devoted and adventurous years together raising five children, until Dorothy's death in 2018.
William began his career in the mechanical construction business; first with the Hameline Company and then, with partners Harry and Don Springer, in the Springer-Schmalz Corp. Bill was most proud of establishing Schmalz Mechanical Contractors, Inc. with his three sons. Bill thoroughly enjoyed his work and could be found working at his desk throughout his entire life.
Bill was very devoted to his faith as a parishioner of St. Paul's Church and member of the Knights of Columbus. It provided him with strength and comfort throughout his life. He was a member of the Yahnundasis Golf Club for 64 years, an avid downhill skier until his late 80's and enjoyed swimming in his backyard pool. The annual Thanksgiving Day football games and Christmas Eve gatherings at the house were traditions that family and friends looked forward to every year. He was most happy enjoying his time on his boat and camping on Alger Island with the whole family. For Bill, there was never a rainy day at the lake and every sunset was beautiful. He always wanted everyone to enjoy the beautiful things in life. He was a devoted husband and father, a true gentleman with always a positive attitude and a great sense of humor.
Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy; his brother, Francis Schmalz; and dear sister, Mary Louise Roberts. He leaves five children, Sheron Marche' and her husband, Bruce, (Fairport, NY), Richard Schmalz and his wife, Kathleen, (Utica), Mark Schmalz and his wife, Barbara, (Marcy), Stephen Schmalz and his wife, Edythe, (Sherrill) and Susan Novak and her husband, David, (Clinton). He also leaves nine grandchildren, William Marche' and his wife, Kylene, Peter Marche' and his wife, Sarah, Kristen Storey and her husband, Jeffrey, Melissa and Abigail Schmalz, Kathryn Gibb and her husband, Kyler, Jonathon Schmalz and Lauren and Mark Novak. He was also blessed to have six great-grandchildren, Simon and Elliot Marche', Riley Marche', Mariah and Caleb Storey and Everly Gibb. Bill also leaves his best friend and cherished brother, John Schmalz and his wife, Barbara (Long Beach, MS); and his many dear nieces and nephews.
Bill's passing will leave a big hole in our hearts. He taught us so much about the importance of faith, family and responsibility. He fought the good fight; he finished the race and he kept the faith.
Donations can be made in Bill's name to Historical Old St. John's Church, Utica.
A celebration of William's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Utica.
Online messages of sympathy at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020