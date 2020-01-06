|
William S. Bankert 1931 - 2019
UTICA - William S. Bankert, 88, of Utica, passed away on January 5th, 2020.
Bill was born to Norbert Bankert, Sr. and Mary Hamburger on December 14th, 1931. Bill was predeceased by his older siblings, Norbert, Anne and John.
Bill attended St. Francis De Sales High School and later graduated from Fordham University's School of Pharmacy. Between high school and college, Bill served in the Army during the Korean War.
Bill was married to Phyllis J. Roth for 59 years. He loved her dearly. He is survived by Phyllis and their three children, Kim, Laura and Bart; their four grandchildren, Ellie and Hannah Morehouse, Bradley and Jason Miller; and their two sons-in-law, Dan Morehouse and Phil Miller.
Bill was a pharmacist, who after working for the State of New York for thirty years, "retired". To his family's amusement, Bill happily continued working in his chosen profession, for many years thereafter, claiming that forty hours per week was "retired". Bill took great pride in his work and will be remembered as a man who was very energetic, both intellectually, as well as physically. Until he was 85, Bill enjoyed skiing with his granddaughters in Old Forge, kayaking in the Adirondacks in the summer and walking three miles each day. Bill was an avid reader of books regarding history, political and socio-economic issues. He will be missed for his passionate discussions on these topics.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020