William S. Manca, MD 1953 - 2020
UTICA - William S. Manca, MD, age 66, of Utica, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital with the love and support of his family.
He was born in Utica on November 21, 1953, a son of the late Lawrence and Mary Boncimino Manca and was a graduate of Notre Dame High School. He received his BS Degree in Chemistry from Syracuse University and his Doctor of Medicine Degree from the University of Noreste de Guadalajara Medical School.
Surviving are his sister, Mariellen S'Doia; his twin brother, Robert L. Manca; his nephew, Dr. Samuel and wife, Dr. Amanda S'Doia; his niece, Susan Smith and fiancée, Matthew Powers; two great nieces, Emily and Avery Smith; and several cousins, relatives and friends.
In keeping with the CDC guidelines and current health concerns, the family will honor William in a private ceremony with the Rev. James Cesta officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at St. Luke's Hospital for their care and compassion.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 16 to May 18, 2020.