William S. Richards 1946 - 2020
WHITESBORO- William S. Richards, 73, died at his home on February 19, 2020.
The son of Schuyler W. and Agnes Eglie Richards, Bill was born December 27, 1946, in Utica. After graduating from New Hartford Central School, he enlisted in the US Army and served in Korea. For 28 years, as senior custodian, Bill took great pride in keeping the New Hartford High School classrooms and hallways spotless and safe. After he retired in 2002, the Clinton Methodist Church benefited greatly from his expertise and thoroughness. As expected, Bill always enjoyed keeping his home and yard in pristine condition.
Bill is survived by his son, Colin Richards, of Jacksonville, FL; Colin's mother, Laurel McCurdy, of New Hartford; his twin sister, Carol (Leon) Kloczkowski, of New Hartford; his sister-in-law, Bonnie Richards, of Clinton; and many nieces and nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his son, Randy, in 1999; and his brother, Charles, in 2017.
On Thursday, February 27, 2020, calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford, NY. Services immediately following, will be officiated by Pastor Anita Mohr.
The family thanks the staff at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare Regional Cancer Center for their extraordinarily compassionate care of Bill in his final weeks.
In his memory, please consider donations to them at this address, 807 Newell Street, Utica, NY 13502.
