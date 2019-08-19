|
|
William "Bill" Tickle 1939 - 2019
CLINTON - William "Bill" Tickle, 80, passed away on August 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Bill was born in Oswego, on January 11,1939, the son of Fred and Rita (Mitchell) Tickle. On August 19,1961, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Anne Tormey. For 58 years, they enjoyed tending to their gardens, enjoying the company of their dogs, traveling to Prince Edward Island and raising their sons. Throughout the years, Bill and Anne would often take spontaneous adventures together. "He was never afraid to take a road he hadn't taken before." Family was Bill's priority. He also took great pride in his business, Top Tile, which he owned and operated with his son, Chris, for over 35 years. Bill enjoyed playing golf with friends and family. He was an avid sports fan and his fondest memories were of the glory days of the Clinton Comets.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Anne; his four sons and three daughters-in-law, Chris Tickle, Tim and Katy Tickle, Greg Tickle and Karen Vincent and Ryan and Lisa Tickle; his four grandchildren, Tyler, Bailey, Jocelyn and Adam; two sisters and a brother, Sue Russell, Rita Tickle, Pat Tickle, with his wife, Alyson Inman; and brother-in-law, Tom and Joyce Tormey. He was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Rita Tickle; his sister, Linda Mills; brother-in-law, Chuck Russell; sisters-in-law, Rose, Joan and Helen.
All are invited to call on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 2-4 p.m., at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., 35 College St., Clinton. Private services will be held at a later date for the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Bill's memory to Stevens-Swan Humane Society.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019