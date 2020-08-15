William W. Gorton 1939 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD – Mr. William W. Gorton, 81, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica, after a brief illness.
William (Bill) was born on July 1, 1939, in Clark Mills, the son of Donald and Hazel (Philputt) Gorton. He was a 1958 graduate of Clinton High School. After graduation, Bill joined the US Navy, serving on the USS The Sullivans DD537 destroyer. He then worked for Peter Kiewit Construction Company in Thule, Greenland, building the J-Site early warning radar station and in Minot, ND building and maintaining the Minuteman Missile site. In later years, Bill was a maintenance mechanic at the Carrier Corporation in Syracuse. On May 23, 1970, Bill married the love of his life, Suzanne (Sue) Failing, a loving union of 50 years.
In retirement, Bill and Sue built and tended to a craft business that took them all over the northeast to various craft shows and events. Bill was a member of New York Mills Seniors, Whitestown Seniors and New Hartford Young at Heart Seniors. Bill was Cub Scout leader of Pack 42, New Hartford, where he served as Cub Master. He was also served as Assistant Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 4, New Hartford.
Bill loved playing golf and was a member of Skenandoa Golf Club for many years. He treasured time spent at their family camp on Lake Moraine in Madison County and camping with his family at Nick's Lake in Old Forge. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and snowmobiling, among other outdoor activities. Bill loved dogs and had many over the years, including his last and special friend, Kiefer.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Suzanne; and two wonderful sons and daughters-in-law; as well as five grandsons. Mitchell and Marla Gorton (Endwell, NY) and their children, Spencer and Shane; and Kyle and Meredith Gorton (Clayville, NY) and their children, Jacob, Nathaniel and Eli. Also surviving, is his sister, Barbara Griffin (Clinton). He was predeceased by his brother, Donald Gorton, Jr.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary. The family will receive guests prior to the Mass, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, New Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Bill's name may be made to a humane society of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
