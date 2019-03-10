The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
William W. Lawler Ii Obituary
William W. Lawler, II 1974 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Mr. William W. Lawler, II, 44, of Whitesboro, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Rome Memorial Hospital.
William was born in Utica on October 5, 1974, the son of William Lawler and Virginia (Rehm) Lawler, and received his education in Utica schools. At one time, William was employed with Trevisani and Laporte Auto Center in Utica. He enjoyed painting, bingo and was a Born-Again Christian.
William is survived by two daughters, Kayla Lawler and Sierra Lawler; two sons, Antonio Curtis and Joshua Lawler; his parents, Virginia and Floyd Smith; his father, William Lawler; grandfather, James Lawler; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, April Dudo, Minnie and Thomas Bryant and Lisa and Phillip Ferguson; one brother, Robert Lawler; Godmother, Kathy Rehm, and Godfather, William Nunes; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation for family and friends is Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica, followed by a memorial service at 5:00 p.m. at the conclusion of visitation.
Those wishing to make a donation in William's memory, please consider the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online guestbook and messages of sympathy at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
