Home

POWERED BY

Services
Owens, Pavlot, & Rogers Funeral Home
35 College St
Clinton, NY 13323
315-853-5746
Resources
More Obituaries for William Younghanz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William W. Younghanz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William W. Younghanz Obituary
William W. Younghanz 1948 - 2019
WHITESBORO - William W. Younghanz, 71, of Whitesboro, passed away on November 5, 2019 at The Grand Nursing Home in Utica.
He was born on April 16, 1948, in Utica, NY, a son of the late Walter and Rose "Ruth" Ritter Younghanz. William was a graduate of UFA and attended Bartlett Baptist Church. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1970-1973. On April 23, 1977, he was united in marriage to Ruth Benson in the Walesville Baptist Church, Whitesboro. William was employed by St. Elizabeth Hospital until his retirement. William loved spending time with family and friends and especially loved coaching Westmoreland Youth Baseball when his children were young.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth; two sons, Edward Younghanz, Whitesboro, David and Melissa Younghanz, NY Mills; one grandchild, Benjamin Rodriguez; two brothers-in-law, Leonard (Linda) Benson, PA and Raymond (Patricia) Benson, Whitesboro. He was predeceased by a son, Ronald Younghanz; and a sister, Judith Younghanz.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 7 PM at Owens- Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, 35 College Street, Clinton. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 4-7 PM prior to the service. Interment will take place in Westmoreland Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -