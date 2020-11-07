William Wilson 1925 - 2020
NEW YORK MILLS - William "Bill" Wilson, 95, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Siegenthaler Center in New Hartford, with his loving family by his side.
He was born on July 6, 1925, in Utica, the son of William and Jennie (Roberts) Wilson and was a graduate of New York Mills Schools. After high school, Bill proudly served his country in the Army Air Corps and after being discharged, he attended Utica College. On July 20, 1946, he was united in marriage to Gladys A. Rockwell and shared a blessed union of 74 years. Bill was employed as a claims adjuster with Special Funds in Utica and retired as their regional manager. He served as Councilman for the Town of New Hartford, volunteered with the New York Mills Fire Dept. and was a member of both the Utica Elks Lodge #33 and the New Hartford American Legion Post 1376. Bill enjoyed playing golf and was a past member of Twin Ponds Golf and Country Club.
Surviving are his wife, Gladys, New York Mills; daughter, Joan (Ronald) Colangelo, Port St. Lucie, FL; daughter-in-law, Cathy Wilson, Holland Patent; grandchildren, Holly (Orion Jackson) Wilson, Mark (Holly) Colangelo and Michael (Christy) Colangelo; great-grandchildren, Nick and Cody Colangelo and Reagan Colangelo; sister-in-law, Carol (Stanley) Portzeba; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, William C. Wilson; sister, Margaret; and brother, Irwin.
Bill's family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful nurses and staff at the Siegenthaler Center and a very special thank you to close cousin, Joe Yagey, who visited him daily.
Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services on Tuesday, at 5 p.m., from Dimblebly Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Visitation will be from 4 p.m., until the time of services. Interment will be in Glenside Cemetery, New York Mills.
Remembrances in Bill's name may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
