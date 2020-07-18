1/1
Willie Ann Glinton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willie Ann Glinton 1929 - 2020
UTICA - Ms. Willie Ann Glinton, 90, a resident of the Pines at Utica Center for Nursing, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the nursing home, with her loving family by her side.
Willie Ann was born in Sardis, MS on November 16, 1929, the daughter of Joe Cyphus and Ella Mae (Duncan) Hammond. At one time, Willie Ann was married to the late George Robert Glinton.
For many years, she was employed with Utica Cutlery Company.
Willie Ann was a devout Jehovah Witness for over 40 years.
Ms. Glinton is survived by her daughter, Alicia Boyd, of Utica; son and daughter-in-law, Gregory and Sherri Glinton, of Clayville; sister, Ollie Mae Hurd, of Utica; brother, James Hammond, of CA; as well as eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two sisters, Henrietta and Reola; and son-in-law, Patrick Boyd.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heintz Funeral Service Inc
408 Herkimer Rd
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 797-5552
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heintz Funeral Service Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved