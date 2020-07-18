Willie Ann Glinton 1929 - 2020
UTICA - Ms. Willie Ann Glinton, 90, a resident of the Pines at Utica Center for Nursing, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the nursing home, with her loving family by her side.
Willie Ann was born in Sardis, MS on November 16, 1929, the daughter of Joe Cyphus and Ella Mae (Duncan) Hammond. At one time, Willie Ann was married to the late George Robert Glinton.
For many years, she was employed with Utica Cutlery Company.
Willie Ann was a devout Jehovah Witness for over 40 years.
Ms. Glinton is survived by her daughter, Alicia Boyd, of Utica; son and daughter-in-law, Gregory and Sherri Glinton, of Clayville; sister, Ollie Mae Hurd, of Utica; brother, James Hammond, of CA; as well as eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two sisters, Henrietta and Reola; and son-in-law, Patrick Boyd.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Utica.
.