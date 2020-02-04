|
|
Willie L. Mosley
UTICA - Willie L. Mosley, 89, of Utica, passed away January 29, 2020. Mr. Mosley and Eldora Cason raised six children. Mr. Moseley retired as a foreman from Pepsico after 55 years of faithful performance.
Services will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Peter Spencer U. A. M. E. Church, 841 Bleaker Street, Utica. Viewing will begin at 12 p.m., with funeral service following at 1 p.m.
T. Revels-Gibson Funeral Home
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020