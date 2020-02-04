Home

T. Revels Gibson Funeral Service Inc. - Utica
144 Eagle Street
Utica, NY 13501
(315) 732-2016
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
Peter Spencer U. A. M. E. Church
841 Bleaker Street
Utica, NY
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
Peter Spencer U. A. M. E. Church
841 Bleaker Street
Utica, NY
Willie L. Mosley Obituary
Willie L. Mosley
UTICA - Willie L. Mosley, 89, of Utica, passed away January 29, 2020. Mr. Mosley and Eldora Cason raised six children. Mr. Moseley retired as a foreman from Pepsico after 55 years of faithful performance.
Services will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Peter Spencer U. A. M. E. Church, 841 Bleaker Street, Utica. Viewing will begin at 12 p.m., with funeral service following at 1 p.m.
T. Revels-Gibson Funeral Home
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
