Wilma M. Simons 1932 - 2019

WHITESBORO - Wilma M. Simons, 86, of Whitesboro, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Faxton St. Luke's Health Care.

She was born on May 14, 1932 in Sayre, PA, a daughter of the late Audley and Gertrude (Pierce) Fanning. She was a graduate of Athens High School in Athens, PA and Utica College.

On February 12, 1950, she was united in marriage to Leon Clifford Simons. Mr. Simons passed away in 1989.

She was employed as a registered nurse with St. Luke's Hospital, Mohawk Valley Psychiatric Center and the Sitrin Home, retiring after many years of dedicated service.

She is survived by her children, Leon (Mike) Simons, Jr. and his wife, Rose, Eugene Shawn Simons and Ruthie Rodriguez and William Eric Simons and Christine Aldrich. She also leaves five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Patty Scalise Criss. She was predeceased by a daughter, Eudora Flint.

Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Forty Main St. in Whitesboro. Interment will be in Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, PA.

For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019