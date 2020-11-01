Wilma S. DeGroat-Diable 1936 - 2020
MORRISVILLE - Wilma S. DeGroat-Diable, 84, of S. Butler Rd., passed away, Monday, October 26, 2020, at her home.
She was born, August 7, 1936, in the Town of Fenner, a daughter of Lester R. and Margaret Oursler Stoker and received her education in Madison and Morrisville schools. On February 6, 1954, Wilma married Edward DeGroat "JR" in Peterboro, a loving union of 33 years when he predeceased her on August 15, 1987. On May 23, 1992, she married Ray N. Diable in the Town of Smithfield. Wilma and Ed operated their dairy farm and she also worked part-time in the Morrisville-Eaton school cafeteria. Following Ed's death, Wilma worked for the Madison County Health Department as the Assistant Director of Administrative Services until retiring.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother as well as a caring person who always helped others in need. She was a wonderful cook and baker who enjoyed crafting, knitting on her knitting machine and playing cards with friends and family.
Wilma was a member of the Peterboro United Methodist Church. She served as secretary for the Peterboro Cemetery for several years.
Surviving are her husband, Ray; children, Steve (Gwen) DeGroat, Randy DeGroat, Kelly (Jeff) Golley, all of Morrisville and Mike (Erin) Diable, of Edmeston; a sister, Nancy (Bernie) Simmons, of Canastota; sisters-in-law, Arlene Stoker, of Hyannis, MA, Alice Stoker, of Sherrill, Phyllis Stoker, of Munnsville and Kathy Stoker, of Ft. Lupton, CO; a brother, Jim (Ginny) Stoker, of Sherrill; grandchildren, Tammy (Jim) Ayers of Morrisville, Craig (Alicia) DeGroat of Oneida, Shelly DeGroat, of Morrisville, Heather (Scott) Fitzgerald, of Pratts Hollow, Tanya (Zach) Wilson, of Munnsville, Mat (Megan) Golley, of Amsterdam, Derek (Joelle) Golley, of Buffalo, Lucas Hoagland and Oliver Diable; eighteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by a sister, Jean Ganz; and five brothers, Mike, Lloyd, Tom, Wayne and Paul Stoker.
A Celebration of Wilma's Life will be held at a later date. Services and interment are private.
Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Joan of Arc Church (Community Christmas Project), PO Box 1087, Morrisville, NY 13408 or to the Peterboro Cemetery Assoc., c/o Mike Corpin, 5229 Swamp Rd., Morrisville, NY 13408.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St. Morrisville, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com
