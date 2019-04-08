|
Winifred Jane Roberts 1933 - 2019
CLINTON - Winifred Jane Roberts, 86, of Maxwell Rd., passed away, Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Katherine Luther Residential Health Care in Clinton.
She was born, March 6, 1933, in Oneida, a daughter of Harold and Winifred Maris Russell and was a graduate of Earlville High School. She married John Hudson who predeceased her. On November 24, 1961, Winifred married Lacy E. Roberts, Jr., in Hamilton. Winifred had worked for the J.C. Penney Co. in New Hartford and at one time, had been an aide at the Martin Luther Home. She was devoted to her family who were the light of her life. Her favorite pastime was sewing.
Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Lacy; her children, James Roberts, of Charlottesville, VA, Jill Roberts, of Morgantown, WV, Julie and Ron Tucker, of Topeka, KS, Jerome Hudson, of Adams, Jeffrey and Gail Hudson and Joseph Hudson, all of Whitesboro; brother and sisters-in-law, Thomas and Diane Russell, of Earlville; brother-in-law, Ernest Brown, of Liverpool; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a son, John Hudson; two sisters, Valerie Cooper and Beverly Brown; and a brother, Wayne Russell.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 3 Preston St., Earlville, followed by interment in the Earlville Cemetery. Friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 6-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions, in her memory, may be made to the .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019