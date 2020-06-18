Winston "Sonny" Spaven 1965 - 2020

WESTMORELAND - On Sunday, June 14, 2020, Sonny passed away at home with his loving family by his side.

Sonny was born on June 22, 1965 to Winston and Aileen (Stockbridge) Spaven. Sonny worked as a mason for many years with his Uncle Don. For the past 26 years, Sonny worked as a maintenance technician/mechanic at Walmart D.C.

Sonny was an amazing father and was seldom seen without his children by his side. He took pride in his home and enjoyed all things outdoors, restoring cars and his idol, Evel Knievel. Sonny was a mastermind at balancing many projects at once, but would stop and help anyone in need.

Sonny will be dearly missed. He is survived by his children, Jordan and Camryn; their mom, Beth Ritter; his mother, Aileen Spaven; brothers, Gary and Dianne, Dan and Tina and Bobby and Lynda; sisters, Candace and Ron Andrews, Wendy Spaven and Bill Brazie, Roxanne Miner, Joanne and Richard Ireland and Cindy and Jack Fogelman; sister-in-law, Gloria; and many nieces and nephews. A special mention to his nephews, Rick Spaven and Shane Andrews; also, Kathy and Jeff Hepola, Lee and Eileen Ritter; his supervisor, Herb and his Walmart family.

Sonny was predeceased by his father, Winston; brothers, Rick and Larry; and brothers-in-law, Dale Green and Rich Miner.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements made by Freidel, Williams and Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services.



