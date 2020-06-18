Winston "Sonny" Spaven
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Winston's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Winston "Sonny" Spaven 1965 - 2020
WESTMORELAND - On Sunday, June 14, 2020, Sonny passed away at home with his loving family by his side.
Sonny was born on June 22, 1965 to Winston and Aileen (Stockbridge) Spaven. Sonny worked as a mason for many years with his Uncle Don. For the past 26 years, Sonny worked as a maintenance technician/mechanic at Walmart D.C.
Sonny was an amazing father and was seldom seen without his children by his side. He took pride in his home and enjoyed all things outdoors, restoring cars and his idol, Evel Knievel. Sonny was a mastermind at balancing many projects at once, but would stop and help anyone in need.
Sonny will be dearly missed. He is survived by his children, Jordan and Camryn; their mom, Beth Ritter; his mother, Aileen Spaven; brothers, Gary and Dianne, Dan and Tina and Bobby and Lynda; sisters, Candace and Ron Andrews, Wendy Spaven and Bill Brazie, Roxanne Miner, Joanne and Richard Ireland and Cindy and Jack Fogelman; sister-in-law, Gloria; and many nieces and nephews. A special mention to his nephews, Rick Spaven and Shane Andrews; also, Kathy and Jeff Hepola, Lee and Eileen Ritter; his supervisor, Herb and his Walmart family.
Sonny was predeceased by his father, Winston; brothers, Rick and Larry; and brothers-in-law, Dale Green and Rich Miner.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements made by Freidel, Williams and Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home
1123 Court Street
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 732-1163
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved