|
|
Yolanda (Battista) Cavo 1927 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Yolanda (Battista) Cavo, age 92, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Presbyterian Home for Central NY with her loving family by her side.
Born in Cetara, Provincia di Salerno, Italy, Yolanda was the daughter of Raffaele and Rosa Battista. She was raised and educated in Italy. From the very young age of seven and until she came to America, she ran the family fruit market. On October 23, 1949 she married Sam Cavo. As was common in their generation, a husband would embark on emigration to America first to establish roots. On May 5, 1951 Yolanda came to the United States along with her daughter Joann to join her husband who set up a new life for them after settling in Utica. Sam passed away on May 26, 1996 after sharing 46 blessed years with Yolanda.
For Yolanda, her priority in life was always meeting the needs of her family and raising her children. In her later years when the children were older, she joined the workforce by holding employment with the General Electric Company/Radio Receiver Plant; UNIVAC, and lastly with St. Elizabeth Hospital in the Dietary Department, the position from which she retired. A loving matriarch, Yolanda was unyielding in her efforts to provide a comfortable home and a happy home life for her loved ones because they were paramount in her life. Her family will remember her generosity in giving thoughtful gifts baked with love on occasions and holidays. Family and friends came to look forward to her tomato pie, strufoli, and Easter bread along with her cookies. A master in the kitchen, she was a fantastic cook and baker; the gatherings she hosted were memorable, and Sunday dinners were phenomenal, and you never left hungry or without a package of leftovers.
She also held many fond memories of her gatherings with her "Club 10" group. She was also a talented seamstress and gardener, and she was a caregiver to anybody in need. She was the quintessential 'neighborhood mom', ready and willing to help. Yolanda was proud of her Italian heritage, and was equally proud to be an American. She was grateful for all this country offered her and that it welcomed her with open arms as an immigrant. With the help of her children she learned to read, write and speak English. On August 24, 1965 she pledged her oath of citizenship and was forever grateful to the American soldiers who liberated Italy during WWII. Yolanda was very religious and relied on her Catholic faith for directing her life. She was a communicant of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where she was fond of helping during the annual festival activities, especially volunteering her time in the kitchen making pizza fritta.
Yolanda is survived by her daughters and their loves, Joann and Bradley Campbell, Rose O'Toole, and Maria and Dana Mrzlikar; her son, Vincent J. Cavo; and remembering her infant son, Vincenzo who preceded her; her grandchildren, Adrienne and Elliott Haase; Regina and Richard Baker, Katrina and Gary Kozlowski, Shawn O'Toole and his wife Dr. Teresa Martorella; Samuel and Sara Cavo, Ally Cavo, and Vincent Cavo, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Sophia, Ricky; Owen; Vincent, Arianna; and a new great-granddaughter expected in September. She also leaves her sisters and brother-in-law, Angela Capomaccio, Vincenza Esposito, and Elena Esposito, Genoveffa Pappalardo, Rosa and Miguel Lau; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins, both here and in Italy; in-laws, Maddalena Battista, Mary Colucci, Raffaele and Fiorina Cavo all of Utica, and Rita Cavo, and Giovanna and Sabito Longobardo of Italy. She was predeceased by 3 infant siblings; her brother Pasquale; sisters and brothers-in-law, Orsola, Teresa and Alfonso, Maria and Innocenzo "Nunzio", Giuseppina and Alfonso, and Mafalda and Francesco; in-laws, including Michael Colucci, Carmen Cavo, Francis Capomaccio, Vincenzo Esposito, Alfonso Esposito, Giuseppe Pappalardo; and her special nephew, Vincent "Vinjay" Cavo.
The family extends their gratitude to the staff of the Cedar Unit at the Presbyterian Home; and Dr. Scott Brehaut and Dr. Roger Breslow for the compassionate care rendered to Yolanda.
There will be no public visitation. By family request, please omit floral offerings. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Yolanda's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Wednesday at 12:00 noon at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 1 to July 2, 2019