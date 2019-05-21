|
Mrs. Yvonne E. (Dote) Flihan 1942 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Yvonne E. (Dote) Flihan, 77, passed away, surrounded with the love of her family, on Monday, May 20, 2019 at MVHS, St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
She was born in Utica on February 5, 1942, a daughter of the late John Joseph and Rose (Adamany) Dote. She was educated in Conkling School and a 1960 graduate of TR Proctor High School.
A licensed hairdresser, Yvonne taught hairdressing and was the administrator at Mohawk Beauty Culture School for over twenty years. She loved her garden and doing crafts and also enjoyed cooking and baking, at which she was very accomplished. She was a loving woman and was the glue that held everything together.
She is survived by two children, Deborah L. (Flihan) McAffrey, of Stittville and Joseph J. Flihan, of St. Augustine, FL; the love of her life for the past 29 years, Daniel Stone, who will miss her deeply, along with their canine kids, "Tiki" and "Cha Cha"; granddaughter, Lacy Farmer; brother, John Dote; nieces and nephews, Kathy Ann and Walter McRae, Renee Migliaccio and Michael Martin, John Dote, Jr., Savannah Rose Dote and Ken Gotte; two great-nephews; and many special friends. She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Kathleen Migliaccio; and nephew, Richard Migliaccio.
The Divine Liturgy of the Faithful Departed will be held on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at St. Louis Gonzaga Church, with Rev. Amedeo Guida, officiating. Private interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at The Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St., at Mohawk St., Utica.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Special Care and ICU at St. Elizabeth Medical Center for their care and compassion during this difficult time.
Online memorials at MattFuneralHome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 21 to May 22, 2019