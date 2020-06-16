Yvonne E. Fowler 1930 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Yvonne E. Fowler, 89, of New Hartford, passed away on June 14, 2020 at the Sycamore House of Sitrin Healthcare.
She was born on November 1, 1930, in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of the late William and Gertrude Powers. On July 21, 1951, she married William D. Fowler, with whom she shared 49 years prior to his passing in April of 2001.
She was of the Catholic faith.
She formerly lived in New Smyrna Beach, FL, where she enjoyed spending time at the ocean with her beloved husband, William.
Yvonne is survived by her children, Penny (Dave) Brundage, of Greensboro, NC, Patricia (John) Beczak, of Whitesboro and William (Michelle) Fowler, of Berkshire County, MA; her grandchildren, Christopher (Carrie) Brundage, of Greensboro, NC, Jessica (Chuck) Gallagher, of Greensboro, NC, Katherine Beczak, of Rochester, NY and Suzanne Beczak, of Albany, NY; and her six great-grandchildren, Riley, Logan and Taylor Brundage and Teagan, Brody and Tatum Gallagher, all of Greensboro, NC. She also leaves her grandpuppies, Molly and Bocephus.
The family wish to extend their thanks to the staff of Sitrin Healthcare for all of their care and compassion for Yvonne.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Yvonne's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation or to CABVI.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford,
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.