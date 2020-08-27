Zaida E. Valik 1927 - 2020
MARCY - Zaida E. Valik, 93, of Marcy, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare with her loving family by her side.
She was born on March 16, 1927 in Greig, NY, the daughter of Kolman and Sophia (Dudas) Ernye and was a 1945 graduate of New Hartford Schools. On September 16, 1950, she was united in marriage to Paul Valik in Lakeville, CT and shared a blessed union of 57 years, until his passing on January 12, 2007.
Surviving are her daughter, Jacqueline (William) Mishlanie, Utica; grandsons, Christopher Mishlanie, Marcy, Brian (Amy Pirro)) Mishlanie, Rome and Micheal (Robyn) Mishlanie, Holland Patent; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Aria and Eli Mishlanie; brother, Richard (Carol) Ernie; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Taylor Mishlanie; sisters, Margaret (Alan) Zoeckler and Beth (Bud) Ellis; and brothers, Steve (Lucy) Ernie and Andrew (Catherine) Ernie.
Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Funeral services will be on Monday at 10 a.m. from St. Louis Gonzaga Church, where a Divine Liturgy will be celebrated. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery.
Remembrances in Zaida's name may be made to Spring Farm Cares, 3364 NY-12, Clinton, NY 13323.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com
