|
|
Zdzislaw (Andrzej) Gakan 1960 - 2019
UTICA- Zdzislaw (Andrzej) Gakan, 58, a long time area resident, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
He was born in Poland on March 1, 1960, the son of Franciszek and Bronislawa Tomczyk Gakan. He was united in marriage to Halina Mroczek, a blessed union until his passing. Andrzej was formerly employed with Utica Converters until his disability.
Andrzej was truly a "Jack of all Trades", always willing to help everyone who needed it.
His survivors include his beloved wife, Halina Gakan, of Utica; four children and their spouses, Agatha and John DeMetro, Jolanta and Michael Vitale, Michal Gakan, all of CT and Sylvia and Anthoni Reyes, of TN. Also surviving are his beloved grandchildren, who were his pride and joy, John, Liliana, Emilia, Michael, Alexander, Joseph, Avery and Julianne; as well as his brothers and sisters, Krzysztof Gakan, Maria Wiacek, Stanislaus Gakan, Wanda Kawalec and Kazimiera Siembab. He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Eugeniusz Gakan.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church. Those who wish may call on Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at the Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 1156 Lincoln Ave., Utica. Burial will take place in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Light a candle at www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019