Zygmunt (Zig/Ziggy) Wiernicki 1924 - 2020
World War II Veteran
MARCY - Zygmunt (Zig/Ziggy) Wiernicki, 96, originally of Marcy, NY, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
He was born on January 31, 1924 in Little Falls, NY, the sixth child of eight of Henryk and Maria (Florek) Wiernicki.
Zig graduated from Mohawk Central School (NY) in 1942. He worked for the Remington Rand/Bendix Corporation in Utica, NY, for a year before enlisting in the United States Marine Corp., on January 27, 1943 (four days before his 19th birthday). Zig encountered four invasions that include Kwajalein, Saipan, Tinian and Iwo Jima.
Following Zig's honorable discharge on November 1, 1945, he returned to Remington Rand/Bendix for a year. He then worked as an Intake Orderly at Marcy State Hospital in Marcy, NY for 3 years, where he frequently assisted as a translator for the doctor working with Polish patients.
In his mid-twenties, Zig went to work at Univac where he worked on some of the early computers. In 1955, he graduated from a one-year program in Electronics for technicians at Utica College of Syracuse University. He continued working at Univac for over 25 years until they closed their Utica, NY plant and moved it to Tennessee. Zig finished his career at PAR Technologies in Utica, retiring in 1986 at the age of 64.
On June 28, 1952, Zig married Frances Murray and was a devoted husband for 63 years until her passing in 2015. Zig was always very involved with his family and enjoyed woodworking, travelling, planting large vegetable gardens, canning vegetables, making wine, cider, vinegar, sauerkraut, pickles and his annual poppyseed roll. He repaired anything and everything including numerous antique clocks. He did all of these things well into his 90's. Zig and Fran were also active members of St. John's Episcopal Church, Whitesboro, NY.
At the age of 93, he moved to Kokomo, IN with his daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Doug Boisvert, until they all relocated to Allen, TX, at Zig's age of 95, to be closer to family.
Zygmunt was preceded in death by his wife, Frances (2015); grandson, Jason Astroth (2017); and many brothers, sister and sisters-in-law.
He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Doug) Boisvert, of Allen, TX; son, David (Kathleen) Wiernicki, of Sanford, ME and Lynne (Brian) Astroth, of Midlothian, VA; seven grandchildren, Katrina (Jordan) Kauffman, of Allen, TX, Zachary (Amanda) Wiernicki, of Hampton Falls, NH, Brandon (Jennifer) Wiernicki, of Kingston, MA, Jason Astroth, Jared (Marketa) Wiernicki, of Arlington, MA, Brittany Astroth, of Midlothian, VA and Danielle Boisvert, of Indianapolis, IN; seven great-grandchildren, Caden Kauffman, Adelynn Kauffman, Greyson Wiernicki, Braydon Wiernicki, Carter Zyg Wiernicki, Ashton Wiernicki and Isabelle Wiernicki; his brother, Witold (Vete) Wiernicki and sister-in-law, Ellen, of Mohawk, NY; along with many nieces and nephews.
Services for Zygmunt will be held in Maine at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made to The s at https://communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org/campaign/Zygmunt-Wiernicki-Memorial
