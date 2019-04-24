Aaron Drew Nickerson age 28 of Williamsburg, VA died on April 20, 2019. Aaron was a graduate of Regent University and was presently attending Asbury Theological Seminary pursuing a Masters of divinity. He is survived by his parents, Tim and Kaf Nickerson, and his siblings Matt, Jake and Emily Nickerson . Aaron brought light and life to everyone he met. He loved people, God and food. He wanted more than anything to make an impact on the world and loved to travel and teach. His mission in life was to bring people closer to God, and he fulfilled that mission with grace. He loved and treasured his family deeply. He drew people closer to Christ with every laugh, conversation and meal. Donations can be made in memoriam to Asbury Theological Seminary or Rick Bonfim Ministries. A celebration of Aaron's life will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 11:00 AM, at New Town UMC in Williamsburg, Va. Published in Virginia Gazette from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2019