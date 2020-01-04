|
|
Aaron Grant Hill, 77, of Toano, passed away on December 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Frances Hill. Aaron was a cardiopulmonary perfusionist with INOVA Fairfax for 25 years. After his retirement from INOVA, he worked for Sentara and VCU. He was a pioneer in clinical perfusion and heavily involved in the establishment of the profession. He was also an active member of both AACP and AMSECT. He is survived by his wife, Carol H. Hill; daughters, Bethanne Elbert (Scott) and Kellie Stewart (James); grandchildren, Marrissa Arnold Stewart, James Stewart, Andrew Elbert, Aaron Elbert, Benjamin Elbert, and Sophia Elbert; and great-grandchild, Kaylie Arnold. He is also survived by his brother, Art Hill (Marcia); brother-in-law, Jim Hammond; sister-in-law, Derby Hammond; nephew, Jerry Hill; nieces, Jennifer Hill and Christina Williams; as well as a host of other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Aaron G. Hill Research Scholarship Fund, c/o AACP National Office, 515A East Main Street, Annville, PA 17003. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020