Aaron (Chuck) Ludford, 77, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Aaron Ludford Sr. and son, Matthew Ludford. He was born in Oregon and grew up in Virginia Beach. Some time after the family moved to Williamsburg, he met his future wife on a blind date with her best friends. Their marriage lasted almost 56 years before the Lord suddenly called him home. Retired from 31 years at Anheuser Busch, he served his country in the Army Reserves, was a past member of the Williamsburg Jaycees, and an E.M.T. Volunteer with the Toano Rescue Squad. Aaron is survived by his wife Charlotte (McCoy) Ludford; son, Christopher Ludford; daughter, Meredith Ludford Gilley (Edwin); grandchildren, Samantha Gilley, Noah Gilley and Harrison Gilley; and brother, Dr. Geoff Ludford. A service will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 beginning at 2PM at the Williamsburg Community Chapel, 3899 John Tyler Hwy, Williamsburg, VA. The visitation will follow immediately afterwards from 3:00 – 5:00PM. Memorial contributions may be made to any of the following, James City County Fire and Rescue, Samaritans Purse or Zion's Hope. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
.