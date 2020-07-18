1/1
Aaron (Chuck) Ludford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aaron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aaron (Chuck) Ludford, 77, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Aaron Ludford Sr. and son, Matthew Ludford. He was born in Oregon and grew up in Virginia Beach. Some time after the family moved to Williamsburg, he met his future wife on a blind date with her best friends. Their marriage lasted almost 56 years before the Lord suddenly called him home. Retired from 31 years at Anheuser Busch, he served his country in the Army Reserves, was a past member of the Williamsburg Jaycees, and an E.M.T. Volunteer with the Toano Rescue Squad. Aaron is survived by his wife Charlotte (McCoy) Ludford; son, Christopher Ludford; daughter, Meredith Ludford Gilley (Edwin); grandchildren, Samantha Gilley, Noah Gilley and Harrison Gilley; and brother, Dr. Geoff Ludford. A service will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 beginning at 2PM at the Williamsburg Community Chapel, 3899 John Tyler Hwy, Williamsburg, VA. The visitation will follow immediately afterwards from 3:00 – 5:00PM. Memorial contributions may be made to any of the following, James City County Fire and Rescue, Samaritans Purse or Zion's Hope. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Williamsburg Community Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Service
02:00 PM
Williamsburg Community Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
7575651141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved