Abigail (Gail) Yakimovich, nee Sexton, age 94, died on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Sentara Williamsburg Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Yakimovich. A native of New York City, she retired from the NYC Board of Education and relocated to Williamsburg, VA in 1993. She was a parishioner of St Olaf Catholic Church who had a larger than life personality and was loved by many. Gail was a wife, mother, sister, aunt and her most cherished role was as a grandmother. She is survived by her sons, Br. Joseph Yakimovich, a Capuchin Franciscan and James Yakimovich, a NYC Fire Department Battalion Chief; daughter, Gail Yakimovich Munday, RN (Stephen); granddaughter, Stephanie Munday, RN; her beloved grand-puppy, Kahlua; as well as beloved nieces, nephews and friends. Everyone who met her, loved her. The visitation was held on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 12-2 PM at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd, Williamsburg, VA. A Celebration of Life Liturgy will be held at a later date. Gail will be interred alongside her husband in St John Cemetery in Queens, NY also at a date to be determined. The family extends its thanks to the staff of 3 North at Sentara Williamsburg and Dr. Lisa Merrill for their kindness and care. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
