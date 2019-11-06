|
Albert Dennis Mehegan, Jr., 84, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away on Friday, November 1 after a brief battle with cancer. Mr. Mehegan was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Nancy Pegelow Mehegan, on October 16, 2018. He is survived by his daughter, Laura Mehegan and son-in-law Edward Barney and his son A. Dennis Mehegan, III and daughter-in-law Patricia Mehegan. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Madeleine and Skylar Niang and Mary Kate, Meredith, and Jack Mehegan. A memorial service will be held 2 pm Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, MD. The Family will receive friends immediately prior to the celebration beginning at 1 pm. Online condolences are accepted at www.minnichfh.com
Published in Virginia Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019