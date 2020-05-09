Albert F. Stewart
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert F. Stewart (Stew), age 92, died peacefully at his home on May 5, 2020. He was born on June 25, 1927 to Shannon and Nora Stewart in Morgantown, West Virginia. Mr. Stewart was a World War II veteran and served in the United States Navy for thirteen years. After receiving an honorable discharge, he held many jobs, but driving a taxi was his calling. He began his career in 1968 and did so for thirty-three years. Mr. Stewart loved his family, fishing, and anything related to sports. He enjoyed attending all events his children and grandchildren participated in, spending time with his family, working in the yard, and helping his son with odd jobs. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, the Washington Redskins, and the West Virginia Mountaineers. He is survived by his wife Linda; son, Richard Stewart and his wife, Kris; daughter, Stacy Gregor and her husband, Jef; daughter, Stephanie Stewart and her husband, Dan; granddaughters, Jordan Stewart, Megan Stewart, and Gretchen Gregor. In addition, he is survived by his brother, Shannon Stewart and his wife, Ethel, and their two sons; brother-in-the law Jeffrey (Kenny) Sheppard; mother-in-law Dorothy Sheppard; and best friends, Cliff and Yvonne (Peewee) Walls. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Due to the current pandemic, there will not be any services at this time. A gathering for his family and friends will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please make donations to Riverside Regional Medical Center Hospice, 12420 Warwick Blvd., Ste.6E, Newport News, VA 23606. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Virginia Gazette on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Gathering
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ernest West
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved