Albert F. Stewart (Stew), age 92, died peacefully at his home on May 5, 2020. He was born on June 25, 1927 to Shannon and Nora Stewart in Morgantown, West Virginia. Mr. Stewart was a World War II veteran and served in the United States Navy for thirteen years. After receiving an honorable discharge, he held many jobs, but driving a taxi was his calling. He began his career in 1968 and did so for thirty-three years. Mr. Stewart loved his family, fishing, and anything related to sports. He enjoyed attending all events his children and grandchildren participated in, spending time with his family, working in the yard, and helping his son with odd jobs. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, the Washington Redskins, and the West Virginia Mountaineers. He is survived by his wife Linda; son, Richard Stewart and his wife, Kris; daughter, Stacy Gregor and her husband, Jef; daughter, Stephanie Stewart and her husband, Dan; granddaughters, Jordan Stewart, Megan Stewart, and Gretchen Gregor. In addition, he is survived by his brother, Shannon Stewart and his wife, Ethel, and their two sons; brother-in-the law Jeffrey (Kenny) Sheppard; mother-in-law Dorothy Sheppard; and best friends, Cliff and Yvonne (Peewee) Walls. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Due to the current pandemic, there will not be any services at this time. A gathering for his family and friends will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please make donations to Riverside Regional Medical Center Hospice, 12420 Warwick Blvd., Ste.6E, Newport News, VA 23606. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.



