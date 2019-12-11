|
October 6, 1916 – December 3, 2019 Alexander J. Kish, born October 6, 1916 in Ithaca, New York graduated from the School of Hotel Administration at Cornell University in 1939, and subsequently served as Assistant to the Dean of the School. It was there he met Marion Owen, secretary to the Dean. They were married in September, 1942. He accepted a commission in the Naval Reserve in August, 1942. His service extended for 3 ½ years as an officer in the Navy Supply Corps, chiefly in the Pacific Theater. He was separated from service in December, 1945 with the rank of Lieutenant. He received the American Theater Ribbon, the Asiatic-Pacific Ribbon, and the Victory Ribbon World War II. Upon leaving service, he accepted employment with the Cooperative Grange League Federation Exchange, later to become Agway, Inc., by the 1970's one of the largest agri-businesses in the U.S. He retired from Agway in 1978 after 33 years of service in various posts including Vice President and Treasurer for the final eleven years of his career. He attended the Executive Development Program at Cornell in 1960, and the Advanced Management Program at Harvard in 1970. He served on the Boards of Directors of Marine Midland Bank, Tompkins County Trust Company, Curtis-Burns, Inc., Texas Oil Refining Inc., P & C Foods, Inc., and variously was a member of Kiwanis, the Niagara Frontier Industrial Management Society, the Syracuse Chamber of Commerce, the Advisory Committee of the Future Business Leaders of America, the Metropolitan Development Association of Syracuse, and was chairman of the Louis Agassiz Fuertes Boy Scout Council of Ithaca, New York. In 1978 Al and Marion retired to Williamsburg, Virginia where they lived until 1986 when Marion passed away from cancer. In 1987 Al married Rosina King (Rusty) in Williamsburg, where they resided until 2006 when Rusty became ill and subsequently passed away. Al relocated to Oregon in 2006 to be near family and lived a full retirement life at the SpringRidge retirement community with regular golf, lots of socialization and frequent family visits. He is survived by son David of Portland, Oregon, and daughters Karen Hodson of Arvada, Colorado, and Jacqueline Pinover of Hilton Head, South Carolina as well as three grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Mass will be held at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Williamsburg, Virginia. Burial will be in the Williamsburg Memorial Park Cemetery along with Marion. Remembrances can be sent to the Oregon Food Bank, one of Al's favorite charities, at 7900 N.E. 33rd Dr., Portland, Oregon 97211.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019