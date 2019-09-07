|
Alfred L. Smith passed away on September 1, 2019. He was known to many by several different names: Landon, Al, Uncle Smitty, Uncle Landon, Papa Smitty, and Pop. Alfred was born in Gloucester, VA, the son of Herman and Bulah Smith. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen G. Smith; his parents; three sisters, Madeline Buck, Norris Carmine and Zelda Bareford; and his brother, Herman Smith. He is survived by one brother, Darzell Smith; his daughters, Mary Womack, Brenda Leftwich, Kathy Russell and Donna Johnson; along with several nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. During the Korean War, Alfred served his country in the Army. He then retired from Colonial Williamsburg after 35 years. He loved fishing on his beloved York River and spending time with his family and friends. A visitation will be held on Monday, September 9 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd, Williamsburg, from 1:30 to 3:30pm. A graveside service will follow at 4pm at Williamsburg Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations may be made to . Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019