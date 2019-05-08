Alfred William Thierbach passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019. Al was born on April 19, 1934 in New York City, the only son of Eberhart and Bertha Thierbach who emigrated from Germany. Al was raised in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the Upper West Side of Manhattan and graduated from both the prestigious Bronx High School of Science and City College New York.Al was a member of the National Guard and worked as a salesman for National Sugar in New York. Al and his wife Priscilla moved to Scotch Plains, New Jersey, where he worked as an international salesman for Connell Rice & Sugar Co. Al was a stamp collector and an avid golfer.Upon retirement, Al and Priscilla settled in Ford's Colony in Williamsburg, Virginia, and he became a member of the Men's Golf Association. Al developed a keen interest in wine. He found a new calling as a wine steward, and worked in that capacity at Farm Fresh in Norge, the New Kent Winery, and World of Wine and The Wine Seller in Williamsburg. He also continued his hobby as a craftsman, and many friends and family members have wine cork trivets as a reminder of his creativity. Al was a renowned storyteller with an infectious laugh. Al is survived by his loving wife Priscilla and their three children, Stephen (London, England), William (Bethesda, Maryland), and Carolyn (New York, New York).The family will receive relatives and friends at 2:00pm on Friday, May 17, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg, VA, 23188, for a memorial service and reception.In lieu of flowers the family requests that any donations be made to Hospice House of Williamsburg (williamsburghospice.org). Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Virginia Gazette from May 8 to May 15, 2019