Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Alice Frances Ferguson


1920 - 2020
Alice Frances Ferguson Obituary
Alice Ferguson, born June 1920 died peacefully in her sleep on February 21, at 99 years old. As a loving wife and mother, she remained the family "enforcer" always known for her culinary skills in Alice's Kitchen. During WWII Alice served as a Lt. JG nurse with the US Navy nurses corps. Predeceased by her husband Leland Thomas Ferguson, she leaves behind two sons, Robert T. Ferguson and Craig S. Ferguson and 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Although she will be sadly missed by family and friends, she will always be in our hearts. Services will be held ay Nelsen Funeral Home on Saturday, February 29th. Calling hours will be from 1PM to 2PM with a service immediately following. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020
