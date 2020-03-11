|
Amy Kathleen Klink Bland, passed away March 7th, 2020 in the loving presence of her family at Sentara Hospital, Williamsburg VA. She is survived by her son Ryan, her daughter-in-law Tammy and grand-children William, Joseph, Travis, and Trevor, her husband Jim Bland, and her stepchildren Laurie and Jamey, her parents Bettie and Donald Callahan, her brothers Donald and Matthew, and her sister Elizabeth Thurnau. Amy was born in North Carolina on March 31st, 1960. She grew up in army family fashion, living her childhood all over the world. She met her late husband William "Bill" Klink at Longwood University. They lived together with their two sons, Zachary and Ryan, in New Kent County. She served her community as a Social Worker at Eastern State Hospital and with the Colonial Services Board. Amy is deeply loved and will live on in the hearts of her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Amy's honor to Fisher House Foundation, Red Cross, or USO. Services for viewing will be held Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 from 5pm-7pm at Bucktrout Funeral Home, and a funeral service Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. Olaf Catholic Church with burial to follow at Williamsburg Memorial Park.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020