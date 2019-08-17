|
|
Andrew Rose died at home in Staten Island, New York on August 8, 2019. Andrew was born in Athens, Georgia on October 12, 1981 and was adopted shortly thereafter by his loving parents, Nancy and Graham Rose. He graduated from Deerfield Academy in Deerfield, Massachusetts and went on to obtain a BA degree from Occidental College in Los Angeles in 2000. Commencing at Deerfield Academy Andrew developed a love of foreign travel to see the people and the beauty of far away places. As a senior, he spent a semester as an exchange student at Michaelhaus Academy in the Balgowan valley of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, spending his spare time traveling throughout the region. During his college years, Andrew studied for a semester at Universidad de Buenos Aires in Argentina. While in Buenos Aires he traveled through Chile and Bolivia into Peru where he enjoyed the antiquities and developed a love of the culture, becoming fluent in Spanish. As recently as this July he was planning a trip to southern Morocco. After college Andrew was employed as a fund raiser and then as a manager at the New York City office of the New York Public Interest Research Group after which he enjoyed a series of occupations in sales. Andrew is survived by his parents, Nancy and Graham Rose of Williamsburg, Virginia, and his sister, Virginia Rose, of Oakland Gardens, New York. Andrew's death is a great loss to his family who love him and to his friends who will miss him greatly. A memorial service will be held for Andrew at the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church in Williamsburg at 2 p.m. on August 27, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Human Rights Campaign at www.hrc.org
Published in Virginia Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019