Angela Sink Kelley
Angela "Angie" Sink Kelley, 54, made her ascent into heaven on September 26, 2020 to be with Jesus, and to reunite with her beloved husband, Vernon "Anthony" Kelley, who preceded her in death. Her passion for helping people led her to managing an elderly community where all loved her dearly. Angie's charismatic personality and love for her family and others will be what is truly missed. She was anointed by the Holy Spirit and had an impact on so many lives. Angie was a warrior, especially in her final days, as she battled cancer with her family by her side. She is survived by a daughter, Ashley Maloney (Matt); son, Blake Kelley (Logan); her mother, Donna Sink; her father, David Sink (Vicky); three brothers, Chris Sink (Debbie), Kevin Sink (Betsy), and Shawn Robertson; three grandbabies, Hazel and Lilyan Maloney, Kinley Kelley; nieces and nephews, Kristi, Brittany, Travis, Gavin, Kaiden, Aurora, Dylan, Lakyn, and Jacob; aunt, Donna Hopkins (Bee); and a cousin, Carie Hopkins. A celebration of life service will be held 1 PM, Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home with reception to follow at Providence Forge Community Center. Due to Covid-19, please observe all necessary precautions. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Angela Kelley Donation Fund at any C&F Bank, which will be used for her grandchildren's education. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.

Published in Virginia Gazette on Sep. 30, 2020.
