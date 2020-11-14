1/1
Angelo James Russo
Angelo James Russo, a long-time resident of Kingsmill in Williamsburg, VA, formerly of Carmel, NY, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was a proud veteran. Angelo was an avid golfer and lifelong teacher; he taught at BOCES in NY and later taught plumbing and building maintenance in Yorktown, VA. Angelo is survived his wife of 69 years, Naoma; sons, Bill Russo and Richard Russo (Lee); grandchildren, Timothy, Mitchell, Jim, William, Taylor and Marissa; as well as his sister, Maryann Wepfer (Dennis). Services will be held at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd, Williamsburg, VA on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10AM and shall be live-streamed on Facebook. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

Published in Virginia Gazette on Nov. 14, 2020.
