Anita Capossela passed away at the age of 99 on March 22, 2019 in Williamsburg, VA. She was born in Brooklyn, New York. Anita always kept busy throughout her long life. After graduating from high school, Anita worked as a telephone operator, secretary, and buyer in the garment district of New York City, as well as with her father who made women's clothing for Lane Bryant. She met the love of her life, Robert, prior to his induction into the Army in 1942, and they were married for 74 years before he preceded her in death in 2017. Together they raised three children, Robert W. Capossela, Merritt J. Capossela, and Laraine Capossela Chaney. Besides being a homemaker, Anita was artistic and very good at many crafts. She was also an avid seamstress for her family, including making her daughter's wedding dress. Anita and her husband loved to dance and continued after her husband's retirement with ballroom and line dancing. Anita is survived by her two sons and daughter, their spouses, 11 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. Her family was the most important thing to her and she always put them first. She will be remembered as a faithful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Published in Virginia Gazette from Mar. 27 to Apr. 3, 2019