Ann C. Madonia
Ann Constance Madonia, 89, died peacefully on July 14th with her sister Barbara Mastellone and niece Nicole Mastellone by her side. Her passion for art led to several degrees in Art Appraisal and Art History, specializing in American Art. She started working in the art field as a gallery assistant at David Findley Galleries in NYC and went on to become Curator of Collections at the Davenport Museum of Art in Iowa. In 1989, she became the Curator of Collections at the Muscarelle Museum of Art at the College of William and Mary. In 2002, she became the Acting Director at the museum where she stayed until retirement. One of her passions has been to stimulate public interest in the arts. She worked diligently to increase attendance at exhibitions by offering lectures, workshops, and other events designed to attract interest. While at the Davenport Museum, she instituted a program for conservation, and put together a restoration of the Mexican Colonial collection, a noteworthy achievement culminating in an exhibit with a bilingual catalog. Another one of her proudest achievements was an exhibit of Georgia O'Keeffe, the first exhibit of the artist in the South. Along the way, she mentored many students and helped develop their appreciation of art and their career in the art world. Her wry sense of humor and keen intellect kept her involved to the very end of her life. She was one of a kind. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net.

Published in Virginia Gazette on Jul. 18, 2020.
