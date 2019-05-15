Home

Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Graveside service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Park
2901 W Hundred Rd
Chester, VA
Anna Louise Carnahan Obituary
Anna Louise Carnahan passed away peacefully May 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Lynn Carnahan and son Patrick Lynn Carnahan.She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her sons, Dennis Carnahan and Kelly Carnahan; daughters-in-law, Nydia Carnahan, Sandra Carnahan and Carolyne Carnahan.Anna grew up in Texas, attended SMU and would always say when asked, that she was a Texan and was always a Dallas Cowboys Fan. Employed by the Williamsburg Pottery Factory, she was the manager/buyer for the greenhouse department. Anna was an avid rock, stamp & coin collector, resident of Williamsburg, Virginia for over 50 years, and very much enjoyed traveling. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, May 17th at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W Hundred Rd, Chester, VA 23831 at 11am. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette from May 15 to May 22, 2019
