Anna Louise Carnahan passed away peacefully May 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Lynn Carnahan and son Patrick Lynn Carnahan.She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her sons, Dennis Carnahan and Kelly Carnahan; daughters-in-law, Nydia Carnahan, Sandra Carnahan and Carolyne Carnahan.Anna grew up in Texas, attended SMU and would always say when asked, that she was a Texan and was always a Dallas Cowboys Fan. Employed by the Williamsburg Pottery Factory, she was the manager/buyer for the greenhouse department. Anna was an avid rock, stamp & coin collector, resident of Williamsburg, Virginia for over 50 years, and very much enjoyed traveling. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, May 17th at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W Hundred Rd, Chester, VA 23831 at 11am.